Volunteer Center Takes Care Of The More Than 1,200 Volunteers At BNP
Spotlight 29 Casino is giving back to the volunteers that are helping make the BNP Championships a success. The casino is offering an exclusive lounge at the Volunteer Village to the more than 1,200 voluntees assisting at the open. The volunteers are being treated to an elevated hospitality, resting area, and refreshment zone thanking them for their continued work at the tennis open. Officials talked about the importance of their volunteers and of the tournament.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 7, 2024
