Volunteers Calling The BNP Paribas Open “Special”
Main draw action at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open started yesterday with athletes returning to the Valley after missing last year and big names coming back with a vengeance. It’s all underway in Indian Wells, even if the weather is doing its part to interrupt that action tonight, getting a little windy out there. Now, those main draw matches started earlier this afternoon with tennis fans from all over the world making their way here to the Coachella Valley.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 7, 2024
