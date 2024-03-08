2023 BNP Paribas Champ Elena Rybakina Has Officially Withdrawn

Former BNP Paribas Open 2023 Champion Elena Rybakina has officially withdrawn from this year’s tournament. The world number four made an announcement, reading in part, "I will not be able to participate at this year’s Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues." Rybakina was supposed to play her first round match this evening, before withdrawing from the tournament. Taking her place will be lucky loser, American Kayla Day.