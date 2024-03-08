News
Cahuilla Desert Academy Hosts Career Day
Coachella’s Cahuilla Desert Academy hosted a Career Day earlier today. Professionals presented details about their careers to students, discussing training required, salary ranges, and the most interesting aspects of their professions. Students aged 12-14 were able to ask questions after each presentation. Research shows that middle school, particularly 8th grade, is linked to a college-going mindset as well as college success.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 8, 2024
