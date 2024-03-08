First Compassionate Release Inmate Has Died

With a major update on a case we’ve been following for months, a former Cathedral City Police Officer convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 1990 has died. Luis Hassan was the first inmate in California to be released last summer under the state’s new compassionate release law. He was convicted of killing Kristina Lazzarini in Cathedral City in 1990. After first claiming it was a suicide, Hassan was tried and convicted of murder. Hassan served 26 years of a 30-year sentence before being released last August under compassionate release grounds. He claimed he was suffering from terminal pulmonary fibrosis. The family of the woman Hassan killed was outraged that Hassan was released. And they questioned whether his illness was really terminal. After his release, Hassan went to live in Beaumont, and a judge struck down a plan to monitor Hassan after his release, leaving very little supervision. It’s worth noting here that the victim’s mother and brother, both committed suicide in the aftermath of Kristina Lazzarini’s killing. We’re hoping to speak with the Lazzarini family to get their reaction to Hassan’s death.