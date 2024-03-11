BNP Paribas Open Hosts First All AAPI Panel

It’s the first of its kind at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. An Asian American Pacific Islander Panel, highlighting former tennis players, many of them once playing at the professional level, within the community and their successful careers. Vania King, Prim Siripipat, Daniellle Lao, and Peanut Harper, spoke and answered questions about what it was like growing up playing tennis while being a part of the AAPI community and the struggles they faced transitioning out of tennis. This is just the second tournament in the world, following the U.S. Open where an all AAPI panel has been hosted, discussing the different experiences each panelist has faced, playing a sport like tennis.