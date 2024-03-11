News
Home Owners Association Workshop
The City of Indio and Community Associations Institute hosted a free Home Owners Association workshop today to address common challenges faced by managers and residents in HOA developments. Speakers included City of Indio staff, the Community Associations Institute Staff, an HOA attorney, and HOA management company representatives. All gathered to enhance the understanding of management best practices, jurisdictional issues, and compliance with local and state regulations.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 11, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...