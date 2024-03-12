News
Board Votes To Not Seperate Coroner’s Office From Police Dept
The hearings began after some members of the public brought up complaints that the sheriff-coroner staff were unresponsive to loved ones of inmates who died in jail custody. The vote was based on findings of the Riverside County Executive Office that felt that the seperation would impede the cornor’s office ability to function and leave potential gaps in staffing.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 12, 2024
