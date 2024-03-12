Cathedral City Man Identified In Deadly Former Elks Lodge Fire

46-year old Phillip Pape of Cathedral City is the first person to be identified. Officials have been able to identify a second victim but are working to notify their family before their name is released. The two other victims are still unknown, including the person still in the hospital who remains on life support. Officials believe that all four victims were unhoused which makes the identification process more difficult, but Cathedral Fire Chief Michael Contreras says they are not giving up. In the meantime, there are ways the community can help.