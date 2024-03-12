News
Strong Winds Blow Into The Valley, Roads Close
Winds blew into the Valley Monday night and is continuing at this hour. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that began 3pm today and will last until midnight. A number of road closures occured today because of blowing dust including Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash. Indian Canyon Drive also closed this morning but opened after about an hour. The National Weather Service expects winds to be strongest on Wednesday and Thursday.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 12, 2024
