Desert Sun Journalists Ratify Contract With Gannett
Unionized journalists at the Desert Sun unanimously voted to ratify a contract agreement this week with Gannett. The new contract includes raises as well as work place protections for members of the Desert Sun Newsguild. The deal comes after three years of bargaining with the paper’s owner, Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, and after a number of walkouts and a open-ended strike earlier this month by union members.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 14, 2024
