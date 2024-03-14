PMR Hosting Pet Supply Drive Benefitting Loving All Animals

During the entire month of March, Precious Metals Refinery is hosting a pet supply drive benefitting Loving All Animals. All PMR locations will be accepting pet supplies that will be donated to Loving All Animals, to support their mission in joining with other local and national animal welfare organizations to maximize programs intended to stop the killing of adoptable animals. All donations help support their mission by allowing them to continue to care for the animals who are at their No Kill Shelter awaiting their forever homes. Potential supply list includes: Blankets Towels Gently used/new leashes Gently used/new collars Puppy pads Dry/wet dog food (any brand) Dry/wet cat food (any brand) Laundry soap Trash bags, 13 gallon Paper towels Chew toys Treats Dishwasher pods Bleach ZEP Spray bottles Drop-off locations include: PMR Indio 80150 CA-111 Suite C-2, PMR Palm Desert 73020 El Paseo Suite 102, and PMR Palm Springs 2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 1020.