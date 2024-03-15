Former College of the Desert West Valley Location “Reimagined”

The Palm Springs City Council voted last night to "reimagine" the land at the corner of Indian Canyon and Tramview Rd. That parcel was sold by the city to College of the Desert for a new satellite campus. But then the proposed campus locations shifted to the site of the old Palm Springs Mall on Farrell Drive at Baristo Road. College of the Desert tried selling the first location to developers, but the City of Palm Springs sued and wants to buy the land back from COD. That matter is tied up in court. But the Palm Springs City Council isn’t waiting, they’re spending a quarter-million dollars on a consulting study to see what else they could attract to the site, housing, or job services. That study is expected to take a year, and the results will be presented to the City Council.