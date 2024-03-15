News
Palm Springs Mixed-Use Condo Project Timeline Extended
At the same city council meeting, Council members provided a six-year extension to a downtown mixed-use condo project. The project, which is being developed on the northeast corner of Belardo Road and Museum Way would include a six-story building with 45 residential condominium units and retail space. The project is in limbo due to legal issues being faced by the developer, Grit Developement against the State Department of Industrial Relations.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 15, 2024
