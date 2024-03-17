Restoring the Salton Sea: An in-depth look at lithium, wetlands and the 10-year plan

This half-hour special dives into the troubles and triumphs at the Salton Sea. The sea is the largest body of water in California. It formed after a levee at the Colorado River burst in the early 1900s, and after the levee was fixed, it cut off the flow of fresh water. Since then, the sea has become polluted with chemical runoff from nearby farms. It’s also slowly evaporating. The chemical-filled water releases gases that trigger asthma in nearby communities, and toxic dust from around the shoreline acts as an irritant as well. Despite all of the negatives, there are a few positives. New wetlands are forming as the sea slowly pulls away from the shoreline, playing host to thousands of migrating birds. Developing wetlands make the sea an important stop along the Pacific Flyway. This half-hour special looks at the role these wetlands play and the work being done to support them. It also analyzes the impact growing water demand has on sea levels, with lithium and farming being the two key players. Lastly, the special highlights the efforts underway in the state’s 10-year plan as it works to restore the sea, project by project. It’s a massive and expensive undertaking, but will it be enough to save the sea?