Falcon 9 Rocket Launch From Vandenburg Space Force Base

SpaceX targeted a rocket launch Monday March 18th at 7:28pm for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). According to a Facebook post by the Vandenburg Space Force Base, liftoff was targeted for 7:20pm with backup opportunities available until 8:20pm. A live webcast of the mission began on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff. This story will update as more information is released.