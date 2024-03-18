News

Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture Town Hall Event

On Wednesday 20th the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture Task Force will be conducting a "Town Hall" meeting from 6 – 7pm. They are looking for public input about the proposed memorial the task force will be donating to the City of Palm Springs. The Memorial will stand in the Palm Springs Downtown Park and will be a tribute to the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS. The meeting will take place at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs and all are welcome.

By: Pristine Villarreal

March 18, 2024

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...