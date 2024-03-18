News
Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture Town Hall Event
On Wednesday 20th the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture Task Force will be conducting a "Town Hall" meeting from 6 – 7pm. They are looking for public input about the proposed memorial the task force will be donating to the City of Palm Springs. The Memorial will stand in the Palm Springs Downtown Park and will be a tribute to the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS. The meeting will take place at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs and all are welcome.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 18, 2024
