Regional Color Guard Competiton Comes To The Valley
The Winter Guard International Sport of the Arts held its color guard competition yesterday, and today at Palm Desert High School. Modern color guards use flags, sabers, mock rifles, and other equipment in their performances. They also add interpretive music to form dazzling routines. Local squads included Coachella Valley High School and Palm Desert Charter Middle School.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 18, 2024
