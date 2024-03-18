Riverside County To Host Webinar For 2024 Traffic Relief Plan

The public is encouraged to take part in the webcast from 6:30 to 7:30 on the proposed "2024 Traffic Relief Plan". An overview of the countywide strategic blueprint will be provided. Participants will be directed on how to submit their opinions prior to the end of the comment period on March 31. To participate, go to www.rctc.org/trpwebinar. The plan summary and descriptions of funding opportunities can be found at www.rctc.org/traffic-relief-plan.