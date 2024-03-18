Vintage clothing retro resurgence impacting the economy, environment

When it comes to clothing, Nicolas Delgado is giving new lives to old outfits. "This is actually a 1965 Yves Saint Laurent couture piece, and it came to us from a model that modeled for Yves Saint Laurent in the 60s and 70s," he said while holding a vintage gown. Delgado owns the Fine Art of Design, a vintage clothing store located in Palm Desert. That’s where he fills clothing racks with items that can be classified as recycled. "Vintage clothing is really sustainable because it cycles good quality back into the market without putting it into possibly the end to landfills," he said. Delgado’ business model positively impacts both the economy and the environment. Each year Americans throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used textiles, with nearly two thirds ending up in landfills where some can take hundreds of years to decompose, according to Boston University’s School of Public Health. For Delgado fast fashion is so last season while his style of sustainability continues to give new life to old outfits. "I think it creates a peace of mind for the eternal shopper," he said. The Fine Art of Design is located at 73717 CA-111, Palm Desert, CA 92260