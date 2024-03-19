Entertainment Report
“Girls5Eva” Cast Talks to Manny the Movie Guy On the Return of the Beloved Show on Netflix
I had a wonderful time talking to Busy Phillipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell in New York for the return of "Girls5Eva" thanks to Netflix. They even sang their catchy theme song! "Girls5Eva" Season 3 is now out on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Girls5Eva," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/03/GIRLS5EVA-INTERVIEW.mp4
By: mthemovieguy
March 19, 2024
