Entertainment Report

Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers Talk “Irish Wish” and Magic of Love

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry star in the charming romantic comedy "Irish Wish." This proves that you cannot out-magic love, not even St. Brigid! Alexander Vlahos and Ed Speleers co-star. "Irish Wish" is now out on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Irish Wish," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/03/IRISH-WISH-INTERVIEW-LINDSAY-LOHAN-AYESHA-CURRY-ED-SPELEERS.mp4

March 19, 2024

