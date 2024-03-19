News
Local Seniors Recognized As Students Of The Month
Students from 21 local high schools and alternative school programs were honored today at the Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month event. These students are being recognized for their dedication in the face individual, family, and academic challenges. Student of the Month recipients can apply for the prestigious Student of the Year Award. The Students of the Year will be named on April 30.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 19, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...