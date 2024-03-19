News
New Lights At Parks In Indio And North Shore
Indio Hills Community Center Park and North Shore’s Park De Pueblo will be getting upgraded lighting soon. A vote was taken today to allocate $100,000 for the project. New solar LED lights and poles will be installed throughout the Indio Hills Park, while LEDs will be affixed to existing fixtures at the North Shore site. Daniel Lopez, a representative for the board confirmed the measure was approved this morning.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 19, 2024
