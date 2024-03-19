News
Palm Springs Aids Memorial Sculpture Task Force To Host Town Hall Listening Session Wednesday
The Palm Springs Aids Memorial Sculpture Task Force is looking for public input about the proposed memorial they’re donating to the City of Palm Springs. The Memorial will stand in Downtown Park in Palm Springs and will be a tribute to the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS. The Task Force will host their sixth and final meeting, Wednesday afternoon at Temple Isaiah at 6 p.m.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 19, 2024
