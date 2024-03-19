News

Palm Springs Aids Memorial Sculpture Task Force To Host Town Hall Listening Session Wednesday

The Palm Springs Aids Memorial Sculpture Task Force is looking for public input about the proposed memorial they’re donating to the City of Palm Springs. The Memorial will stand in Downtown Park in Palm Springs and will be a tribute to the lives of those lost to HIV/AIDS. The Task Force will host their sixth and final meeting, Wednesday afternoon at Temple Isaiah at 6 p.m.

By: Pristine Villarreal

March 19, 2024

