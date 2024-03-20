A New Animal Hospital Is Set To Open In Desert Hot Springs In Late 2024

A new animal hospital is coming to Desert Hot Springs. According to the city, Animal Samaritans will take ownership of this new veterinary hospital set to open in September of this year. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of the animal welfare organization. The city is set to officially sell on June 15th. The previous animal hospital closed its doors in 2018, the new facility will be at the same location but will be fully renovated. "We had many people looking at the building to turn it into something else and we said just hold on, we think we have something in the works here." Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas says. Within the past three years, Desert Hot Springs acquired the property from its previous owners, The Humane Society, and just yesterday, City Council worked out a decision. This decision involves Animal Samaritans paying Desert Hot Springs one dollar to take over the property completely. "They’re gonna give spay and neuter veterinarian services, the basic services that are needed by all by pet owners." Matas says. Animal Samaritans plans to add services including an urgent care and financial aid opportunities for residents and surrounding community members. The non-profit says, this new facility will help residents receive more service for animals in a space closer to their community. "We believe that we’ll be able to help, you know appointments if we have two doctors, that could be up to 30 appointments a day." Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans says. The contract between the City of Desert Hot Springs and Animal Samaritans will in turn help the city’s animal service department get medical treatment at a discounted rate. "It’s going to be given back to the city. So when we take animals in and off the street, we have to chip them or we have to get them spayed or neutered to give them back to their owners and get them licensed correctly. So those services will give them and be given back at a low cost for the City of Desert Hot Springs." Mayor Matas says.