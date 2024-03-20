Desert Care Network’s $2.5 Million Donation Fuels DAP Health’s Vision for Affordable Housing

Generous Gift Marks DCN’s Continued Commitment to Addressing Community Needs Desert Care Network’s enduring partnership with DAP Health takes a monumental leap forward with a $2.5 million donation towards the nonprofit’s Vision Forward campus expansion and the construction of Vista Sunrise II. This ambitious project, spearheaded by DAP Health in collaboration with developer Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing while integrating crucial healthcare services directly into the community. Vista Sunrise II, slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024, represents a paradigm shift in affordable housing innovation. Comprising 61 thoughtfully designed units, the complex prioritizes inclusivity and sustainability. Thirty units are designated for rapid rehousing efforts targeting individuals experiencing homelessness, while the remaining thirty cater to those with chronic illnesses and low incomes. The project’s emphasis on sustainable construction practices underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship. "Cool roof" materials, all-electric appliances, and solar panels integrated into carports not only reduce energy costs but also minimize the complex’s ecological footprint. Residents of Vista Sunrise II will benefit from a range of amenities designed to foster community engagement and holistic well-being. From rooftop terraces boasting mountain views to on-site case management services, every aspect of the complex is geared towards creating a supportive environment for its inhabitants. Michele Finney, CEO of Desert Regional Medical Center & Desert Care Network, emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between housing and healthcare, stating, "To support the health of our entire community, we know we are better together." This sentiment is echoed by David Brinkman, CEO of DAP Health, who recognizes the transformative potential of this collaboration in improving health outcomes for marginalized populations. With Desert Care Network’s generous contribution, Vista Sunrise II is poised to serve as a model for inclusive, community-centered development, paving the way for a healthier, more compassionate Palm Springs for generations to come. As the partnership between Desert Care Network, DAP Health, and Coachella Valley Housing Coalition continues to evolve, Vista Sunrise II stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in effecting positive change. In the face of pressing societal challenges, this innovative project offers a beacon of hope, demonstrating the tangible impact that can be achieved when healthcare and affordable housing intersect. This story was written and reported by Steven Henke in collaboration with NBC Palm Springs.