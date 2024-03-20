Galleri Classic Tees Off Next Week

The Galleri Classic is returning to Rancho Mirage starting next week. It’s an event on the PGA Tour Champions Circuit, and will played at the Dinah Shore tournament course at Mission Hills Country Club. The tournament itself begins on Friday March 29, but two one-day pro-ams will be played on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The pros will be playing for a prize pool for 2.2 million with the winner taking home $330,000. You can catch it on The Golf Channel.