Inside the Racing Pigeon Drama “Little Wing” on Paramount Plus

Based on the New Yorker article Little Wing by Susan Orlean, the affecting coming-of-age film from Dean Israelite tells the tale of Kaitlyn McKay (Brooklyn Prince) who resorts to stealing a valuable racing pigeon in order to help her newly divorced mom (Kelly Reilly) keep their home. Che Tafari co-stars as Kaitlyn’s best friend. Brian Cox is the breeder who owns the racing pigeon that Kaitlyn steals. I spent some time with Tafari and Prince who is all grown up since her breakthrough role in "The Florida Project" by Sean Baker. "Little Wing" is now available to stream on Paramount+. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Little Wing," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/03/LITTLE-WING-INTERVIEW-BROOKLYN-PRINCE-CHE-TAFARI.mp4