Barbie “Fashion Week” Exhibition Continues Through March

Fashion Week is already coming to an end tomorrow, but the runway will remain up at The Body Deli on the Shops on El Paseo. Barbie Fashion Week exhibition will be on view through March. The iconic Barbie has influenced fashion for decades. The display showcases over 55 vintage Ken and Barbie models on the catwalk with their designer fashion. The next exhibition is planned to be in festival-theme in April connected to Stagecoach and Coachella.