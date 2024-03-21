Inside the Making of “Frida” Kahlo Documentary on Amazon Prime Video

Carla Gutierrez makes her directorial debut with "Frida" which was first show at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won the U.S. Documentary Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. Told through the own writings and interviews of Frida Kahlo, the documentary chronicles and addresses the entire life of the respected artist from a first-person perspective. Some of her paintings come alive in brand-new animation as part of the narrative. I spoke with Gutierrez about her interest in making the film and the creative choices she had to make in order to bring "Frida" to life. "Frida" is now out on Amazon Prime Video. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Frida," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/03/FRIDA-INTERVIEW-CARLA-GUTIERREZ.mp4