Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Sculpture Town Hall Event
The final meeting to determine the future of an AIDS Memorial sculpture was held in Palm Springs last night. A task force team has been collecting public input about the memorial for those who died of HIV and AIDS. Now this is the second design for the memorial after some found the original design inappropriate. The new design plans will be shared in the near future fundraiser.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 21, 2024
