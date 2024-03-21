News
PMR Hosting A Pet Supply Drive Through March
Through the end of the month Precious Metals Refinery is hosting a pet supply drive benefitting "Loving All Animals". All PMR locations will be accepting pet supplies that will be donated to the non-profit organization. Donations will go towards the organization’s mission of preventing the unecessary killing of adoptable animals and helping them have a chance of finding their forever homes.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 21, 2024
