PSUSD Invites Community Members To Participate In ‘Principal For A Day’ Opportunity

It’s something that Palm Springs Unified School District does to better immerse community members into their schools. They offer community members the chance to be "Principal For A Day." Thursday, I got the opportunity to take part in this, and shadow Principal Brenda Santana at the school I attended over 15 years ago, Cathedral City Elementary School. PSUSD has over 25 schools within their district, teaching just over 20,000 students on a day to day basis. The participants included city leaders, law enforcement, and members of the community like myself. "It was quite amazing. Some of the things that I might take away were the vision of the principal and teamwork of her staff across the entire campus." Scott Robinson, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City says. Those with the opportunity arrived early in the morning to meet with the school’s administrators, greet students, walk into and monitor multiple different classes, and for some, experience real-life situations that principals face. "We saw some of the flipside of a child that’s having behavioral problems, and being impressed with all the resources we do have here for that child to become a better person." Brian Brodowsky, the President of the Rotary Club of Desert Hot Springs says. Many of the ‘Principal For a Day’ participants found a newfound appreciation and respect for school administrators, "Very eye opening. As far as the principal, again, someone mentioned about a principal having many hats. My principal really puts on many hats. That being chief, making sure people are safe, making sure kids are happy, making sure parents are happy, et cetera." Brodowsky adds. Many ending the day with new knowledge. "Meeting children where they are because when you have that many children, we all don’t learn at the same level and to have a curriculum that meets them where they are, to help them move forward and succeed was quite impressive." Robinson says. The day ended with a luncheon at the district office, where participants shared their experience and discussed parts of their day that they found particularly important.