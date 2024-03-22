News
300 Keyboards Set To Hit High Notes With Elementary Students
Music programs at every elementary school in PSUSD got some great news, they will all get new electronic keyboards. The arts are often the first programs on the chopping block when school budgets come into question. With that in mind, the Board of Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District just completed a three-year fundraising campaign. The money from the campaign will go toward the instruments. Music is well documented for developing countless skills including cognitive skills that boost academic scores.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 22, 2024
