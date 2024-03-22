Entertainment Report
Desert Freedom Winds Holding Their Spring Concert This Weekend
Local community band The Desert Freedom Winds will be performing their spring concert this weekend. Titled, "It’s A Wonderful World", the concert will be guest directed by world-famous composer Frank Ticheli. The composer was brought in by the group to not just conduct their concert, but to also work with local students through special workshops. The concert is tomorrow and sunday at Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 22, 2024
