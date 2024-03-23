Inside the Real-Life World War II Drama “One Life” Starring Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham Carter

"One Life" from director James Hawes is an affecting true-life tale that talks about Nicholas Winton (played by Anthony Hopkins as an old man, Johnny Flynn as the younger) who saved hundreds of mostly Jewish Children from the clutches of Hitler and the Nazis in Czechoslovakia during the early start of World War II. Helena Bonham Carter plays the mom Babi Winton, Lena Olin as the wife Grete Winton, Jonathan Pryce as Martin Blake and Romola Garai as Doreen Warriner. You will cry with tears of joy! "One Life" from Bleecker Street is now out in select theaters. See our interview below. For our complete look at "One Life," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2024/03/ONE-LIFE-INTERVIEW-FOR-TMS.mp4