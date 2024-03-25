News

Children’s Discovery Museum Of The Desert Set To Reopen In July

The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert is opening it’s doors for this week and next as it welcomes children for a Spring Break camp. The two-week camp – titled "Guardians of the Green" encourages environmental stewardship in children helping them to engage and explore the world around them. This comes before the re-opening of the museum, which will roll out in phases over the next few months.

By: Pristine Villarreal

March 25, 2024

