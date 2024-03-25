News
Dozen’s Dance The Night Away At All District VIP Prom
Saturday was a night to remember for many students here in the Coachella Valley, as it was the All District VIP Prom in Indio. It started back in 2018 as a community service project for Coachella Valley Student Leaders and has grown every year since. The purpose is to bring an unforgettable night of dancing, laughing, and spending time with friends at prom, all for students with special needs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 25, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...