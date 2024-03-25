Fashionable Ken and Barbie display taking center stage

It doesn’t seem to matter what they do, they’re always number two. On this catwalk, however, these Kens are all tens. "We have Barbie at a fashion show. She’s in town for El Paseo Fashion Week," said Ashley Skarin with The Body Deli in Palm Desert. "She has 50 friends with her, decked out in full fashion week outfits, designer from head to toe." The Body Deli is a fresh superfood skincare store known for handcrafting all its products. Now this store is turning heads with this dazzling display of Ken and Barbie dolls styled with creative couture. "We have Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, so many favorites," Skarin said. "Their outfits from shoes to the earrings to the little handbags, it’s really something to be seen." These miniature models come from Skarin’s mother’s childhood vintage Barbie collection and they’re connecting with customers of all ages. "I think it’s very cool, very now," said one customer. "I’m glad to see her strutting her stuff again loud and proud and it’s very eclectic and I love it and so does my granddaughter." With this new look, Barbie might finally view Ken in a new way; perhaps now seeing love where she usually sees a friend. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.