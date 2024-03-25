Indio Hosts Send-Off Concert For “American Idol” Contestant Abi Carter

The City of Indio hosted a send-off concert and fundraiser for local American Idol contestant Abi Carter on Saturday. The festivities began at 5pm with an exclusive VIP meet and greet, featuring limited edition merchandise. Right after, a free concert was held for the public to enjoy where Abi was set to perform and debut her first single along with food trucks and plenty of community spirit. People are being encouraged to support our local superstar and pre-save her single, It’s All Love, which is set to be released next Friday March 29th.