Si Bon acquires Pastry Swan Bakery

The restaurant business can be bittersweet. A Rancho Mirage-based restaurant is expanding while a longtime local bakery is being reimagined. Si bon, a European bistro, recently acquired Pastry Swan Bakery, a popular pastry shop best known for its specialty cakes that first opened its doors in the Coachella Valley in 1985. Si Bon’s owner tells NBC Palm Springs that they are keeping all of Pastry Swan’s former staff. Located on Highway 111 and Country Club Dr. in Rancho Mirage, Si Bon will now use this space for prepping, catering, and cooking classes. "It’s cool, especially with the cooking classes. Nobody does cooking classes in the desert," said Chef Phillipe Caupain, owner of Si Bon and Pastry Swan. "We do this really in a professional way. We got some serious chefs coming. We got the program and people taste the wine. So, it’s something different, something new." Now called Si Bon Catering at Pastry Swan, this new business is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.pastryswan.com/ This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.