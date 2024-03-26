22-Year-Old Man Arrested, First Murder Within Palm Springs In 17 Months

A Palm Springs community is mourning the loss of a neighbor today after the tragic murder of a 68-year-old man. This is the first homicide within the city of Palm Springs in 17 months. The Palm Springs Police Department says they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing that man on Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Tiki Drive in the Palm Canyon Mobile Club community. Police say they arrived at the scene to find the victim with stab wounds. He later died at the hospital. After a nearly two hour search, police found and arrested 22-year-old Evan Steele without incident. Authorities say Steele had recently been in a relationship with the victim and acted alone. Lieutenant William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department says the suspect has been booked on a first degree murder charge and is being held without bail.