Dr. Carreon Foundation Scholarship Deadline Approaches
The deadline for applying for the Dr. Carreon Foundation scholarship quickly approaches. Dr. Carreon Foundation is still accepting scholarship applications through March 31st. Those of minority ethnicities in the Easter Inland Empire can visit the website at www.carreonfoundation.org to review the qualifications. Those pursuing a healthcare career are highly encouraged to apply. Dr. Carreon Foundation has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to more than 900 students.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 26, 2024
