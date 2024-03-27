News
Galleri Classic Tees Off Today, Tournament Play Begins Friday
The Galleri Classic tees off today at the Mission Hills Country Club for the first day of pro-am. Steve Stricker, Fred Couple and last years champion David Toms, notable players set to tee off Thursday morning. The second annual event will feature 78 legends of golf competing for a 2.2 million dollar purse. Round one begins Friday and will run through Sunday.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 27, 2024
