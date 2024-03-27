Peta Protests At VCA Desert Animal Hospital

The People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals otherwise known as Peta arrived in the Coachella Valley in full-force Wednesday afternoon. The organization is protesting Mars Inc. which owns BluePearl Pet and VCA Animal Hospitals. The animal rights group is accusing the global pet care organization of using blood from "The Veterinarians Blood Bank." Peta protestors gathered in front of the VCA Desert Animal Hospital in Palm Springs, holding signs, wearing animal masks, and even participating in what they called a ‘Die-in’ demonstration. The animal rights group told us, this protest comes after an under-cover investigation they did. Peta claims that The Veterinarians Blood Bank obtains blood from animals who are sick, emaciated, and elderly, amongst other things. After reaching out to VCA Animal Hospitals, they left us a statement reading in part "We can confirm we are no longer purchasing products from TVBB." The statement also adds that VCA is working alongside veterinary partners to make community blood banks the long term solution, while being committed to using blood products that meet the best medical and ethical standards. Peta says, after reaching out to Mercury Inc. multiple times, they have yet to hear a response.