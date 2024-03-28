News
Palm Springs City Council Meeting Held Tonight
Some important agenda items on Palm Springs City Council Meeting tonight. Including the continued discussion of automated license plate reader cameras for public and private property. A presentation of $25,000 to go towards the Homeless Navigation Center. And a update from Visit Greater Palm Springs on the economic impact of tourism to the area. That meeting starts at 5:30pm at City Hall or you can watch the meeting live on their website at www.palmspringsca.gov.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 28, 2024
