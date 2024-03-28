WDC Kitchen & Bath Mixer Supports Animal Samaritans

Realtor Craig Micheals with Better Homes and Gardens real estate hosted his final Wine & Design mixer of the season at the new WDC Kitchen and Bath Center in La Quinta. His goal is to create an atmosphere where people and business owners can unite to socialize, support each other, and contribute to local charities. The mixer benefited Animal Samaritans with 100% of the proceeds going to support their efforts. It was also a great opportunity for homeowners to collaborate with top-tier professionals specializing In property upgrades, repairs, home staging, and enjoy local art on display.