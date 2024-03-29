Yesterday afternoon, students with a penchant for spelling and panache battled it out at the 46th Annual Riverside County Spelling Bee. After several rounds a winner was finally crowned. Avijeet Randhawa took the chamionship for the second consecutive year. An eighth grade student from Aurburndale Intermediate School in Corona-Norco Unified School District, with the win Thursday he moves on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.