“Empower and Employ” Job Fair This Weekend

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center is hosting a job fair on Saturday to help transgender members of our community. The fair, titled "Empower and Employ", will be held Saturday at Frances Stevens Park from 11am to 4pm. The fair will help connect members of the transgender community with vital resources from businesses and other organizations that support them. As an added bonus, "RuPaul’s Drag Race" alumna and "We’re Here" star Eureka O’Hara will headline the event.